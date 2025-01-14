Republicans consider serving up Medicaid as part of a buffet for billionaires

While the Senate is busy holding confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees this week, House Republicans are focusing on moving his legislative agenda forward. Their baseline goal will likely sound reasonable to the average listener: cut government spending and use the money to help fund his policies. But even the slightest scrutiny shows just how much pain millions of Americans will have to tolerate to pay for the GOP’s massive handout to the country’s wealthiest few.
Republicans scored their last major legislative victory under the first Trump administration in 2017. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which rewrote large sections of the tax code, skewed strongly toward the country’s top earners and corporations. And Republican claims that the cuts would ultimately pay for themselves proved unsurprisingly inaccurate, adding $1 to 2 trillion to the federal debt.
Many of those reduced tax rates from the act are due to expire at the end of this year, making their renewal — and potential expansion — Republicans’ top priority. On top of that, the tax cuts that Trump promised on the campaign trail, if enacted in full, could cost up to $10 trillion. Hoping to preserve their entirely undeserved reputation as champions of fiscal health, congressional Republicans are now on the hunt for options to counter that giant price tag.
The most obvious solution would be raise revenues elsewhere. Even President Joe Biden advocated keeping some of the TCJA’s cuts but would have offset those by allowing the rates for the wealthiest Americans to rise. That is, of course, a nonstarter for the Republicans whose main function in Congress is to protect the rich from any hardship.
Trump has claimed that his plans to slap tariffs on most American imports would pay for most of his agenda. Those new fees could pour as much as $2.7 trillion into the Treasury over the next 10 years, according to an estimate from the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget — well short of Trump’s promised cuts. And companies would likely pass those costs onto U.S. consumers, making the tariffs a double-edged sword at best.
To close the gap, House Republicans are reportedly circulating a list of potential spending cuts that could be made to cover the costs of their offering to the top 1% of earners. Politico published a document last Friday that lists up to $5.7 trillion in top-line savings over the next decade. Rather than the framework of a bill, though, a House GOP source told Politico that the “document is not intended to serve as a proposal, but instead as a menu of potential spending reductions for members to consider.” (Politico’s reporting had not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News as of Tuesday afternoon.)