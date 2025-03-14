It sure sounds like Elon Musk is coming for Social Security

Elon Musk thinks he’s found a foolproof get-rich scheme.
As he’s described it in interviews, all you need to do is get a fake Social Security number and file as a 300-year-old person, and the money will come rolling in.
But don’t be fooled. The only scheme here is Musk’s, and the only people who will get richer are him and President Donald Trump.
As the federal government teeters on the edge of a shutdown, these falsehoods about “waste, fraud and abuse” are being spread as a justification for Musk to take his chainsaw to the earned benefits that help keep tens of millions of Americans out of poverty.
If they win this fight, the next shutdown will be of Social Security, achieving a dream of hardcore libertarians and movement conservatives for more than 90 years.
First, let’s get the facts straight.
According to a 2024 report from Social Security’s inspector general, less than 1% of payments made over a seven-year period were improper, which is a far different standard than fraudulent. Musk, meanwhile, is claiming tens of millions of fraudulent recipients, which, since there are about 73 million Americans on Social Security, would be a fraud rate of at least 25% — or roughly 1 in 4 recipients.
The references to 150-year-olds getting benefit checks also appears to be driven by how the software responds when a birth date is missing, as well as names that are not receiving benefits but have not been properly marked as deceased, according to an Associated Press fact-check. This is a far cry from the massive fraud and waste that Musk is claiming.
In an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday, Musk also claimed without proof that people are collecting benefits with “fake Social Security numbers.” If it were that easy to sell or make up a Social Security number, there would be a booming black market to fleece Uncle Sam.
Maybe there is another explanation. Ever hear of a beneficiary? When someone loses a spouse or parent, they typically are eligible to receive survivor benefits. That’s exactly what happened to my mother after my father died in 2017. That’s not fraud or abuse. That is how the program works. She’s the surviving spouse. This is all stuff you can learn from a quick Google search, by the way.
I’d like to point out, too, that “waste, fraud and abuse” are actually three very different things, although Musk and Trump keep lumping them together. Fraud is a crime, and if Musk has evidence there are tens of millions of Americans committing fraud, then he should be referring that to prosecutors. The fact that the Justice Department has filed zero indictments based on these so-called findings should speak for itself.
In my view, Musk is either intentionally skirting the truth or he just doesn’t understand how Social Security works. Neither option is a good look for the world’s richest man, who has been given unchecked power over the federal government.
While the focus is on Musk, we can’t lose sight of why this is happening: Donald Trump. The president of the United States empowered his biggest political donor to fire thousands of federal workers and undermine the federal government. As a result, Musk’s ratings in polls have dropped. But Democrats on Capitol Hill need to make clear to voters that Musk and Trump are one and the same.