Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

It sure sounds like Elon Musk is coming for Social Security

The baseless claims about “waste, fraud and abuse” are being made for a reason.

Outrage and exposure halts Trump’s plans for Social Security service cuts March 13, 2025 / 10:04
By  Symone D. Sanders Townsend  and  Lynox Norman

Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend is an author and a co-host of "The Weeknight."

Lynox Norman

Lynox Norman is a segment producer for "The Weekend" on MSNBC.