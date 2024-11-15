Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

RFK Jr. thinks people like me are just evidence of Big Pharma’s crimes

Kennedy sees autistic people as problems to be solved, not as people with disabilities who deserve to be accepted.

‘Discrediting decades of work on vaccines’ is ‘downright dangerous’: Fmr. Obama WH Policy Director November 15, 2024 / 05:37
By  Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is an author and senior correspondent for The Independent.