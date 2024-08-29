RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have joined Trump’s campaign. It could backfire.

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined former President Donald Trump’s transition team this week. Trump’s campaign has framed the addition of Kennedy and Gabbard, who are both former Democrats, to its team as proof that Trump has assembled a “broad coalition” that has expanded “across partisan lines.” Kennedy and Gabbard don’t represent significant Democratic constituencies, however. They’re fringe, idiosyncratic political players who’ve long had supporters on the right. Trump’s tent didn’t necessarily get bigger; in fact, this is a potential narrowing of his coalition, as there’s a chance that, by bringing Gabbard and Kennedy under his wing, Trump alienates more voters than he wins over.

It is standard — and savvy — for parties to point out that they appeal to people across the aisle. At the Democratic National Convention, Democrats attempted to make that case by inviting several Republicans to speak on the main stage, such as former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Having people like Kinzinger speak about how they’ll be voting for Democrats and not Trump’s GOP is powerful because Kinzinger is still a Republican and during his time in office he was aligned with the Republican establishment. He was first elected during the tea party wave — endorsed by Republican former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin — and as my colleague Steve Benen has pointed out, Kinzinger’s voting record in Congress was that of a traditional Republican partisan. His strident opposition to Trump, then, has the potential for credibility with certain sectors of the GOP.

Neither Kennedy nor Gabbard is well-positioned to sell the story of how the Democratic Party left them.

Kennedy and Gabbard, a former representative from Hawaii, aren’t analogous to Republicans like Kinzinger. Even when Gabbard was in the Democratic Party, her outlier positions on foreign policy made it an awkward fit. In office, Gabbard praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Syria strategy over former President Barack Obama’s, met personally with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and argued in favor of aligning with his brutal regime and insisted Democrats weren’t calling out Islamist terrorism clearly enough. She fared poorly in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, where her value add as a candidate was her idiosyncratic foreign policy views. In 2022, she announced she was leaving the party, and she immediately formed a warm relationship with Fox News. She has evolved into a vociferous critic of Democrats and long been seen as a friend of the MAGA right. Thus, her joining Trump doesn’t come as a shock.

Kennedy’s journey is different, but it similarly clashes with the Democratic Party establishment. Despite his surname and a history of working as an environmental lawyer, he has long been at odds with prevailing norms among Democrats, liberals and even mainstream conservatives with his noncredible activism against vaccines. During the Covid pandemic, he became a superspreader of misinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines and influenced Republican talking points with his online messaging. When he threw his hat in the ring in the Democratic presidential primaries in April 2023, he did, surprisingly, garner the interest of a surprisingly large percentage of Democrats, sometimes receiving the support of up to 20% of Democratic voters. But before it could be established what percentage of that support owed to Biden fatigue and his name’s being Kennedy, he dropped out of the primaries and launched an independent campaign. Most of his time as a presidential candidate in the public eye has been defined by his appearances in the right-wing media ecosystem. It’s no surprise that, since last year, polling has shown that Republicans hold a more favorable view of him than Democrats do.

In other words, neither Kennedy nor Gabbard is well-positioned to sell the story of how the Democratic Party left them. While both of them are idiosyncratic and hold views that don’t fit into one ideological category, their most salient, reputation-defining views in recent years haven’t had a significant audience in the Democratic Party. For a long time they’ve been seen as not quite belonging to that party. Their defections to Trump not only make sense but have recently even seemed probable.