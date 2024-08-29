Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have joined Trump’s campaign. It could backfire.

The GOP's tent just got weirder than it got bigger.

Trump adds RFK Jr, Gabbard to transition team; Questions grow over when Harris will do interview August 27, 2024 / 07:19
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico.