RFK Jr.’s latest health proposal raises some very important questions

Perhaps most pressing are concerns about the Trump administration's ethical breaches on issues of security and science.

RFK Jr. is ‘making Americans sicker by the day’ says Sen. Alsobrooks June 10, 2025 / 04:43
By  Natalia Mehlman Petrzela

Natalia Mehlman Petrzela

Natalia Mehlman Petrzela is Professor of History at The New School in New York City. She is the author of two books, most recently "Fit Nation: The Gains and Pains of America's Exercise Obsession," and is currently a Carnegie Fellow, working on a new book about education and political polarization.