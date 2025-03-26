Pete Hegseth, not Mike Waltz, made the biggest mistake in the Signal scandal

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, the creator of the infamous Signal group chat in which administration officials reportedly planned major military strikes on the Houthis in Yemen. Trump said Waltz had “learned a lesson” after the national security adviser added Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg to the group — about as close as it seems the president will come to acknowledging the egregious act of discussing a U.S. military operation on a commercial chat app.
While Waltz has rightfully come under fire for starting the chat and adding Goldberg, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth deserves the most scrutiny.
Today, the full extent of Hegseth’s texts in the Signal thread at 11:44 a.m. March 15 were revealed. It was Hegseth who posted a “TEAM UPDATE” that contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen.
It was Hegseth who put the precise timing and sequencing of the entire operation into an unclassified text app.
It was Hegseth who revealed the aircraft that would be used to conduct the strikes before the operation took place.
It was Hegseth who moved classified information to a commercial text app that could have been intercepted by our adversaries.
And it was Hegseth who put our brave service members, including the fighter pilots preparing to conduct the operation, in mortal danger.
The Atlantic’s reporting is full of shocking revelations about how the entire national security apparatus and some of the most powerful people in the world apparently make military decisions as casually as a group of friends planning a dinner.
By typing this information into a Signal chat, Hegseth created the possibility that an adversary could see what the U.S. military was planning to do, who was being targeted and when it was going to happen. Even an encrypted app like Signal is not immune from hackers. Just days before this security breach, a Pentagonwide advisory warned that “a vulnerability has been identified in the Signal Messenger Application” and that “Russian professional hacking groups” were looking to exploit it.