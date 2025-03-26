Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Pete Hegseth, not Mike Waltz, made the biggest mistake in the Signal scandal

While the national security adviser has rightfully come under fire, the defense secretary deserves the most scrutiny.

Morning Joe exclusive: The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg on war plans on Signal chat March 26, 2025 / 44:37
By  Sabrina Singh

Sabrina Singh

Sabrina Singh served as the deputy press secretary for the Department of Defense during the Biden administration.