The latest Republican rebranding is doomed to fail

In 2019, a group of New York condominium owners voted overwhelmingly to take Donald Trump’s name off their building. While the name Trump Place had once been a marker of status, his actions as president had tarnished the brand, especially in New York City, and they wanted to move on.
Congressional Republicans apparently know the feeling.
In a recent closed-door briefing, three top officials from the Trump campaign told them to stop referring to his signature accomplishment as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and instead call it the “Working Families Tax Cut Bill,” according to a New York Times article citing unnamed lawmakers who were at the meeting.
But it’s a lot easier to tear a sign off a building than it is to convince the public that it’s wrong about an unpopular piece of legislation.
And let’s be clear: This bill is a clunker.
In a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, 46% of U.S. adults disapproved of what was described as the “budget and tax law passed by Congress” while only 32% approved. What’s more, three times as many strongly disapproved as strongly approved. And in this and other polls, most of the favorable ratings are coming from Republicans, while Democrats generally hate the bill and only a fraction of independents like it.
In fact, the American public has generally been sour on most recent landmark laws, whether that’s the Affordable Care Act or Trump’s first-term tax cuts. That’s most likely because right now most of those bills pass along party lines, which predisposes half of the country to dislike them. The exceptions, such as the bipartisan infrastructure law or the CHIPS Act signed by President Joe Biden, were backed by both parties, but also tended to give little benefit to the incumbent for that same reason.
So what’s a political party to do? One solution is to pass a law that will actually help people, and then wait for them to come to appreciate it. That happened with the Affordable Care Act, which never really became popular until it looked like Republicans might repeal it, but it took years to get to that point.