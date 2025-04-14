Pam Bondi’s punishments are making her own job harder

Attorney General Pam Bondi offered a rosy assessment of the Justice Department’s court record during last week’s Cabinet meeting at the White House, telling President Donald Trump, “We’ve had some great wins in the last few days.” While the department has successfully fended off attacks on several administration policies, there have been as many (or more) high-profile face-plants from federal lawyers, with dozens of other cases still waiting adjudication. Bondi needs all the help she can get if she hopes to stave off more defeats — but her ironfisted demand for total loyalty to Trump, and the punishments she’s doling out to dissenters, doesn’t seem to be making her job any easier.
Upon taking office in February, Bondi made clear that there was no room for dissent among the Justice Department’s lawyers. In a memo issued on her first day, federal lawyers were warned they “are expected to zealously advance, protect, and defend their client’s interests” — those being Trump’s interests, of course, not the American people’s. Bondi has applied her maxim extremely literally, reportedly punishing government lawyers for being insufficiently full-throated in their support of Trump policies, either in court or behind closed doors, as the onetime firewall between the attorney general and White House collapses.
Earlier this month, the department placed Erez Reuveni, the acting deputy director of the department’s immigration litigation division, on indefinite leave. The letter from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, which The New York Times obtained, said it was for failing to “follow a directive from your superiors” and “engaging in conduct prejudicial to your client.” The department confirmed his suspension to NBC News in a statement from Bondi, in which she stated, “At my direction, every Department of Justice attorney is required to zealously advocate on behalf of the United States. Any attorney who fails to abide by this direction will face consequences.”
But the only thing that Reuveni, who had only been promoted to his role recently, had done to earn this punishment was to tell the truth in court. Reuveni found himself unable to give U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis a reason why the administration had deported a Maryland resident, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, to El Salvador despite his being legally in the country. Reuveni admitted to Xinis that Abrego Garcia “should not have been removed,” adding that he was “also frustrated that I also have no answers for you on a lot of these questions.” (The Times also reported that another lawyer working on the Abrego Garcia case, August Flentje, was placed on administrative leave for failing “to supervise a subordinate.”)