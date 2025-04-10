Opinion

‘Very shocking… my kids are hurt’: Wife of man wrongfully deported by Trump speaks out April 9, 2025 / 06:14

Supreme Court says Trump officials must ‘facilitate’ release of wrongly deported man

“He sits in a foreign prison solely at the behest of the United States, as the product of a Kafka-esque mistake,” Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s lawyers said.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

