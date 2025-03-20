Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Pam Bondi should know ‘our government’ includes Judge James Boasberg

In less than two months, the attorney general, who’s sworn to protect and defend all of us, has gained a reputation for just offering red meat to MAGA conservatives.

Bondi is ‘tearing up the Constitution’ amid attacks on federal judges: Fmr. Obama special counsel March 20, 2025 / 05:28
By  Anthony Coley

Anthony Coley

Anthony Coley is a legal analyst for NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. He was director of the Justice Department’s office of public affairs from February 2021 until January 2023.