Pam Bondi should know ‘our government’ includes Judge James Boasberg

UPDATE (April 16, 2025 2:07 p.m. E.T.): U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Thursday that probable cause exists to find the Trump administration in contempt for violating his order over deportation flights to El Salvador.
President Donald Trump’s team is effective at using fiery rhetoric, which often includes lies, to paint his opponents as villains and to manufacture crises they insist only he can solve. Take the current fracas over the deportation of Venezuelan migrants whose alleged gang ties led Trump to declare them terrorists.
The debate reached fever pitch Wednesday, when Attorney General Pam Bondi, in an appearance on Fox News, launched an incendiary attack on so-called liberal U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, accusing him of “meddling in our government.” Bondi said, “And the question should be, why is the judge trying to protect terrorists who invaded our country over American citizens?”
Whoa, nelly. That’s quite the statement. Rather, it’s empty rhetoric not supported by facts.
What’s especially pernicious is Bondi’s arrogant use of “our government” — as if the federal judiciary is not a co-equal branch of government. There’s an old-fashioned, but still appropriate idea that the public is best served when the Department of Justice speaks through its court filings. It’s also outrageous for Bondi to launch a verbal assault against a federal judge amidst an increased wave of violent threats.
None of this is normal.
But this is how Bondi rolls. In less than two months, the attorney general, who’s sworn to protect and defend all of us, has gained a reputation for just offering red meat to MAGA conservatives, whether lying about crime rates or mocking Hunter Biden at partisan political conferences or shattering norms by appearing exclusively on one conservative TV network every week of her tenure. She first proved herself in 2020, embracing Trump’s big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. She even travelled to Pennsylvania and made claims of “evidence of cheating” and “fake ballots” that didn’t exist.
It should come as no surprise, then, that Bondi the MAGA warrior would viciously attack Boasberg, a nonpartisan judge who was appointed to a seat on the D.C. Superior Court by Republican President George W. Bush. When President Barack Obama nominated him for a federal judgeship a decade later, the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed him.
Judge Boasberg is neither a knee-jerk liberal nor a died-in-the-wool conservative. He has issued rulings that Trump supported, such as when he ordered the FBI to release thousands of emails belonging to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and he has issued rulings that Trump opposed, such as cleared the way for former Vice President Mike Pence to provide grand jury testimony in DOJ’s investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In law school, “this Democrat activist,” as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrongly labeled him this week, roomed with now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who presided over his investiture.