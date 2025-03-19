White House targets federal judge, gets fact-checked in real time

On Tuesday, Donald Trump broke new ground, calling for U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s impeachment, not because the jurist did something wrong, but because he issued a ruling the president didn’t like in an Alien Enemies Act case. A day later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt kept the offensive going during a briefing with reporters.

It reached the point, however, in which the presidential spokesperson had to be fact-checked in real time.

LEAVITT: This judge is a Democrat activist. He was appointed by Barack Obama.NBC: He was originally appointed by George W Bush. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-19T17:34:27.460Z

“I would just like to point out that the judge in this case is essentially trying to say that the president doesn’t have the executive authority to deport foreign terrorists from our American soil,” Leavitt began. “That is an egregious abuse of the bench.”

This was not a good start. Indeed, if the administration is convinced that the hundreds of people that Team Trump flew to El Salvador were “foreign terrorists,” they could present some evidence along those lines to the courts and/or the public. That hasn’t happened.

Nevertheless, Leavitt kept going, condemning Boasberg as “a Democrat activist” who was “appointed by Barack Obama.” The White House press secretary then complained about the judge’s wife’s campaign contributions before concluding that Boasberg has “consistently” shown “disdain” for the Republican administration.

If Leavitt thought this was persuasive, she was mistaken. For one thing, to simply assume that Obama-appointed jurists can’t be impartial is ridiculous. For another, that the White House is talking about the private decisions of a federal judge’s wife is inherently sketchy.

As for the suggestion that Boasberg’s record is one of a Democratic “activist,” reality tells a very different story.