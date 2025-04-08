Gretkzy’s NHL goal total may be the last ‘unattainable’ record to fall in my lifetime

It’s a debate as old as organized athletic competition itself. Who is the greatest of all time? Alex Ovechkin is now making his own GOAT case in professional hockey. With his 895th career goal on Sunday, the Washington Capitals star has accomplished what was once unthinkable and surpassed “The Great One,” Wayne Gretzky, as the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history.
When Gretzky hung up his skates after his 1998-99 season with the New York Rangers, nobody could have imagined his record being broken. Now, after watching Ovechkin’s historic season, I can’t help but wonder if this will be the last “unattainable” record to fall in my lifetime.
In baseball, it’s Barry Bonds’ 762 career home runs. For those denouncing PEDs, it’s Hank Aaron’s 755 home runs. In basketball, it’s LeBron James’ all-time career points total (which is increasing as we speak). In football, it’s Tom Brady’s 649 career passing touchdowns and 89,214 passing yards.
But I think there’s something about Ovechkin’s record that puts it in a special category as far as individual records are considered.
Bonds’ steroid use will forever place an asterisk next to his statistics in record books. While Brady is widely considered the football GOAT, the NFL’s offensive-minded era of football has certainly helped. James is somehow still dominating games 20 years into a surefire spot on the Mount Rushmore of the game. But like Brady, I’d argue the league he plays in now is a physically softer one. If you simply breathe on a quarterback in the wrong way, you can draw a flag. Heck, the league made a rule banning lunging for a quarterback’s legs while on the ground — a rule widely believed to be the result of Brady tearing his ACL in 2008.