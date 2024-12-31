Opinion

We’ve never seen a 40-year-old do what the L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James is doing

With the exception of the 2003-2004 NBA season — during which he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year — James has been named an NBA All-Star every season he’s played.

LeBron James has been the perfect role model since he was a teen, says author April 13, 2023 / 08:26
By  Keith Reed

Keith Reed

Keith Reed is an award-winning journalist and a past senior editor at ESPN. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Root, Vibe, Essence and elsewhere.