Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Here’s why Trump’s Columbia accreditation threats are so ominous

Even the wealthiest of institutions understand that accreditation is important, because without it they wouldn't be able to offer their students financial aid.

Education Secy. McMahon says she has seen ‘progress’ from Harvard and Columbia June 6, 2025 / 03:22
By  Walter M. Kimbrough

Walter M. Kimbrough

Walter M. Kimbrough is the interim president of Talladega College and a former president of Philander Smith College and Dillard University. He is author of "Black Greek 101: The Culture, Customs and Challenges of Black Fraternities and Sororities."