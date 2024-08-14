Opinion

'He has shrunk': Kamala Harris finds antidote to Donald Trump's negativity August 13, 2024

The familiar trap Kamala Harris needs to avoid to defeat Donald Trump

As a former Democratic senator, I know all too well the trap members of my party frequently fall into.

Aug. 14, 2024, 3:53 PM EDT

By

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Missouri. She is currently an MSNBC and NBC News political analyst.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

