The familiar trap Kamala Harris needs to avoid to defeat Donald Trump

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 13 episode of “Alex Wagner Tonight.”
No one should confuse the enthusiasm for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for a lack of substance.
Harris knows her stuff. She knows where this country needs to go. I’m sure her campaign will lay out detailed policy positions very soon. Those policies will be posted to her website, for the American people to research and think about for themselves.
But Harris needs to be careful here. As a former Democratic senator, I know all too well the trap members of my party sometimes fall into. Democrats think, well, if I can just give one more detail about how we’re going to convert green energy into jobs or if I could just give the voters one more in-the-weeds factoid then that will do it.
However, that approach will not appeal to the people who will decide who takes the White House. These people are not high-information voters. Many of the voters who will actually decide this election likely won’t pay attention until the final 60 days of the campaign.