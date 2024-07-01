Biden couldn’t fight history at the first debate

There’s one word that best describes Democrats’ reaction to President Joe Biden’s performance in Thursday’s debate: panic. His faltering appearance alongside former President Donald Trump has been enough to prompt calls for his swift exit from the race in favor of another candidate. It wasn’t ideal, to put it mildly — but looking back at recent history, Biden’s poor showing was hardly unprecedented.
As the incumbent, the one who’s fighting to keep the job, most sitting presidents are inherently on the defensive. It’s their records over the last four years that are in the spotlight, and they are the ones making pitches to have another chance to maintain the status quo. Challengers, on the other hand, get to go on the offensive from the jump, putting their opponents on the back foot. Biden had hoped to break that trend, as NBC News reported before the debate — which clearly didn’t go according to plan.
Meanwhile, it feels absurd to consider Trump as the change candidate in this race, given that the candidates’ roles were reversed just four years ago, with him in office and Biden the one offering a return to normalcy. But Trump has benefited from the strange form of public amnesia that the intervening period has engendered, as the immediacy of Biden’s administration is foremost in voters’ minds over the chaos of his. This may be part of the reason Biden’s attempts to call out his predecessor’s record fell flat Thursday, though his scattershot delivery certainly didn’t help.
Biden and his aides can take cold comfort in the fact that his former boss, President Barack Obama, didn’t fare much better during his first debate outing as an incumbent. Obama tanked hard during his first debate against GOP nominee Mitt Romney, coming across as hyper-aloof and professorial, more focused on wonking out over his record than on contrasting himself with the challenger. Romney, on the other hand, had toned down his “severe conservative” persona from the primaries and came across as more affable compared to the stern and lecturing Obama.
The last two Republican incumbents faced their own difficulties when they took the debate stage. As I noted last week, Trump was a hot mess during his September 2020 showdown with Biden, seeming to spend as much time fighting with the moderator as actually engaging with the former vice president. Former President George W. Bush didn’t flame out spectacularly in 2004 against Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass. But Kerry was said to have won the debate by a 2-to-1 ratio among viewers, according to a Pew Research Center poll.
Biden’s camp could also look to President Ronald Reagan’s trainwreck debate in 1984. Reagan, then the oldest sitting president in history, had been faring much better in the polls than his rival, Democrat Walter Mondale, throughout the campaign. But when the two of them faced off in their first debate, Reagan was woefully unprepared and rambling and occasionally appeared confused onstage. The performance set off a flurry of questions about whether he was too old to hold the presidency and triggered a 7-point drop in the polls.
It was deeply ironic, considering how severely Reagan had trounced Democratic President Jimmy Carter four years earlier. Carter had refused to take part in the earlier of the two planned debates, as it would have included Rep. John Anderson, R-Ill., who was running as an independent. The decision left Carter only one chance to defend himself and his administration with only a week before Election Day. The chance evaporated when Reagan delivered his now-iconic closing statement, asking Americans to consider “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”