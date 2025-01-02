Opinion

Opinion

What John Roberts’ end-of-year report should have said

In Roberts' report, Donald Trump is like a ghost, whose presence is felt if not seen.

Judiciary, topped by compromised Supreme Court, faces deeper damage under returned Trump December 28, 2024 / 09:06
By  Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. The views expressed here do not represent Amherst College. 