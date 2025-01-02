What John Roberts’ end-of-year report should have said

Reading Chief Justice John Roberts’ annual end-of-year report on the federal judiciary is a bit unsettling, and not just because of its enumeration of the very real dangers to this country’s long tradition of judicial independence that we now face. But while Roberts rightly highlighted those threats, he failed to name their source: Donald Trump.
Based on the report, it is hard to know if Roberts sees Trump for what he is. He has had an up-and-down relationship with the president-elect. Often, he has delivered decisions, like last year’s ruling on presidential immunity, that all but bend over backward to please Trump. At other times, he has made public statements defending the fairness of federal judges in response to an unfounded attack by the president-elect.
In the 2024 report, Roberts offers no such defense. Trump is what literary critics call an “absent presence” in Roberts’ 15-page document. He is like a ghost, whose presence is felt if not seen.
Aside from the usual statistics on the courts’ workload, the report made news because of what he writes on page 5: “I feel compelled to address four areas of illegitimate activity that, in my view, do threaten the independence of judges on which the rule of law depends: (1) violence, (2) intimidation, (3) disinformation, and (4) threats to defy lawfully entered judgments.”
Some of what Roberts named might have been best described as a self-inflicted wound or perhaps been best addressed to the radical conservatives on the Supreme Court who seem to value loyalty to Trump and the MAGA cause more than their duty to decide cases without fear or favor. Beyond that, the threats that the chief justice mentioned all seem to have their roots in the authoritarian playbook that has guided Trump and his MAGA acolytes. He leaves it to his readers to connect the dots.
Echoing past defenses of judicial independence, Roberts trots out quotations from the Founders and former justices. On page 2, he quotes Alexander Hamilton’s admonition that “there is no liberty, if the power of judging be not separated from the legislative and executive powers.”
Then, invoking the memory of the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist, for whom Roberts once clerked, the current chief justice writes, “The independent federal judiciary established in Article III and preserved for the past 235 years remains, in the words of my predecessor, one of the ‘crown jewels of our system of government.’”
Roberts also approvingly cites former Justice Anthony Kennedy’s argument that “judicial independence is not conferred so judges can do as they please. Judicial independence is conferred so judges can do as they must…. (It) is essential to the Rule of Law.”
Rehnquist and Kennedy believe that the greatest threats to an independent judiciary come from “the other branches of government” that will be tempted to exert “improper influence.” But this understanding lets judges off the hook. The absence of outside influence does not guarantee that judges will be independent and impartial rather than partisan warriors. Judges as partisan warriors seems a fit description for some of the current crop of Supreme Court Justices.
As Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern wrote in July at the conclusion of the Supreme Court’s most recent term, “the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority has, in recent weeks, restructured American democracy in the Republican Party’s preferred image, fundamentally altering the balance of power between the branches and the citizens themselves.”
“The six ultra-conservative justices,” they conclude, “have positioned themselves as partners in Trump’s fight.”
Yale historian Timothy Snyder might call that a form of “obeying in advance.” But whatever we call it, Roberts makes no reference to this particular threat to judicial independence.