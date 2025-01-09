Opinion

Jimmy Carter was a man of the people

The arc of his life stands in such stark contradiction to the brand of strong-armed, pugilistic leadership the nation has just embraced.

Remembering President Jimmy Carter: ‘Touched, changed and saved the lives of millions’ January 7, 2025 / 10:25
By  Michele Norris
Michele Norris is a senior contributing editor for MS NOW.