Jimmy Carter’s state funeral procession begins as Georgia mourns /

‘We Had Whistles. They Had Guns’: Protests Grow After MN ICE Shooting 08:28

How Trump Turned The Presidency into a Lucrative Business 12:01

Velshi Banned Book Club: “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut 13:12

‘I don’t hear threatening behavior:’ Fmr. NYPD Lt. analysis of new Renee Good shooting video 11:26

‘New age of disaster’: Jacob Soboroff reflects on LA’s deadly fires 08:45

Expiration of ACA subsidies will have ‘ripple effects’ in health care and economy 08:10

‘Be a fighter’: Democrat Renee Hardman reflects on landslide victory in Iowa Senate race 06:34

‘I wonder why Maduro didn’t just offer him the oil’: Mehdi Hasan says Trump strikes were oil-driven 12:53

America’s ‘bizarre economics’ is designed to ‘enrich the rich’ and it’s leaving many people behind 12:00