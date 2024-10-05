JD Vance claimed Democrats are censoring the internet. He’s lying.

During this week’s vice presidential debate, Sen. JD Vance attempted to present Donald Trump’s agenda to the American people in a gentler light. The Vance that voters have seen in his cable news and podcast appearances — invoking “childless cat ladies” and asserting parents should have more voting power than nonparents — was nowhere to be found. Instead, for much of the debate, Vance presented himself as a slick, Ivy League debater with an “aw, shucks” exterior.
But by the end of the night, that facade had disappeared, replaced with the extremely online right-wing zealot his public record shows him to be. When Vance was asked if he would seek to challenge the results of the 2024 election if he and Trump lost, he deflected. “I believe that we actually do have a threat to democracy in this country,” he said. “It is the threat of censorship.” Vance later added, “Kamala Harris is engaged in censorship at an industrial scale.”
If you were baffled as to why Vance chose to bring up “industrial” censorship at that moment, you’re not alone. This answer wasn’t for you — or for most audience members. It was a flare to Vance’s followers, who for years have been told that their right to free speech is under attack. Republicans (and some on the far left) have manufactured a crisis about a “censorship industrial complex.” They argue that anyone who does research about rumors online, implements social media platform rules that protect safety and health, or talks about either of the above with public or private partners is engaged in unfair censorship.
The narrative that government, academia and the private sector have been supposedly colluding on a massive scale for years to suppress Americans’ political opinions has grown from its roots on the fringes of the internet to the halls of Congress. This manufactured controversy preys upon genuine concerns: It would indeed be bad if the U.S. government were coercing social media platforms to remove speech. But its thin record relies heavily on scaremongering, context collapse and research mistakes that would make a grade schooler blush.
One example appeared in the debate itself, when Vance alleged to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, “You yourself have said there’s no First Amendment right to misinformation.” What he — and the conservative influencers who made this old quote go viral over the summer — didn’t tell viewers was that Walz was speaking about misinformation in the context of voter intimidation and disenfranchisement, neither of which are protected speech.
That’s just one example, but there have been many more across the years of this conservative fever dream. At the American Sunlight Project, of which I am a co-founder, we recently published an investigation unpacking these baseless claims. We found a clear and concerted pattern of “information laundering,” in which allegations that are light on facts migrate from online influencers to conservative political groups to lawsuits and congressional investigations. By falsely accusing researchers, governments and social media companies of censorship, these groups have successfully eroded public confidence in essential fact-checking and critical thinking processes before the fast-approaching 2024 election.