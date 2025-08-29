Opinion

Why so much of what you were told about Hurricane Katrina was wrong

Hurricane Katrina taught journalists a lesson that is especially handy now: Just because a public official says it doesn’t make it true.

Photo collage of a man standing at a microphone alongside text that reads "devastating damage expected"
Hurricane Katrina provided a major tests for journalists, not all of whom were as skeptical of official reports as they should have been.Leila Register / MSNBC; Getty Images
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily. He was previously editor-in-chief at the Louisiana Illuminator and a columnist and deputy opinion editor at The Times-Picayune.