These Haitian migrants in America are scared and vulnerable, thanks to Trump

Last week, as I sat in in North Miami sharing a meal with Leonie Hermantin of Sant La, a local nonprofit serving mostly Haitians, a moment of tranquility was suddenly shattered. I was about to savor a bite of rice and legim, a dish of mashed veggies and meat, when a call to Leonie’s phone delivered a blow that resonated far beyond our table.

“Hurricane Trump,” as she dubbed it, had unleashed its fury upon the Haitian community, leaving its members feeling exposed and vulnerable.

It was a colleague from a Midwestern community center, her voice thick with tears, commiserating about the devastating news: President Donald Trump had effectively rescinded the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) that had been granted to Haitians until 2026, thereby jeopardizing the legal status of nearly half a million Haitian people in the United States.

After hanging up, Leonie, with a practiced calm born of countless similar moments, recounted the deluge of calls she'd received that day. Each one echoed the same raw fear and uncertainty. "Hurricane Trump," as she dubbed it, had unleashed its fury upon the Haitian community, leaving its members feeling exposed and vulnerable and bracing for the fallout.

Since Trump’s initial flurry of executive orders related to immigration and deportation, Haitians across the United States have found themselves in a precarious state, as hundreds of thousands wonder if they’ll be stripped of their legal status and deported. This community, which had found in the U.S. refuge from the rampant gang violence plaguing Haiti, now faces a new threat: the long arm of U.S. federal agents, determined to toss them back to a country still grappling with profound instability.

The fear has been palpable since Trump won the election in November. People go to work with the gnawing anxiety of potential exposure. Also, nightlife, once a vibrant part of the community, has dwindled and been replaced by a pervasive sense of unease. Even church pews, traditionally a source of solace and strength, are thinning out each Sunday. The surge of anxiety hangs heavy in the air, a suffocating presence over established enclaves along the eastern seaboard and newer communities in heartland towns.

To call the Haitian community “vulnerable” is a gross understatement. Trump’s mass deportation executive order and subsequent policy decisions threaten to upend the lives of more than 500,000 Haitians. Prematurely ending TPS for Haitians, while shocking, was not unexpected. Despite strong support from the Venezuelan-American community, Trump had previously announced an early end to TPS for Venezuelans. His decision highlighted a disconnect between his administration’s immigration policies and the preferences of this key voter bloc.

Trump has made no secret of his disdain for immigrants, particularly those from Haiti, against whom he seems to harbor a particular animus. During his first term, Trump had called Haiti a s—hole country, and during last year’s campaign, he gave fuel to false accusations that Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, were eating people’s pets, despite strong denials by local officials and outrage from community leaders.

As a relatively young immigrant community, Haitians in the U.S. haven’t yet established the robust organizational infrastructure needed to effectively counter such relentless attacks and firmly establish their place in American society. There are about 1.5 million Haitians living in the U.S. legally, including those under TPS, and Haitian-Americans’ voting numbers exceed 630,000, but political and social organization is crucial to ensure their voices are heard and their rights protected.

Currently, several prominent attorneys and law firms are pursuing legal action against the Trump administration, challenging the rescission of TPS. While litigation offers a crucial avenue for recourse, the Haitian community must also invest in long-term strategies to secure its future in the United States. But perhaps the most critical battleground lies in Haiti itself. The Haitian government’s failures have contributed to the exodus of its citizens, forcing them to seek refuge abroad while facing discrimination and disrespect. If Haiti were stable and thriving, then many Haitians wouldn’t have felt forced to leave in the first place.

Returning to Haiti now is simply not a viable option for most. The country desperately needs investment in infrastructure, economic development and improved governance to create a truly sustainable homeland. Until that vision becomes a reality, the Haitian diaspora must fight to solidify its place in the United States, politically, economically and socially.

At this point, the Haitian community must focus on building strong alliances, harnessing political power, investing in community organizations and economic empowerment.

Forging coalitions with other immigrant groups, civil rights organizations and faith-based communities can amplify Haitians’ collective voice and increase the community’s political clout. Sharing experiences, resources and expertise can create a powerful force for change.

As for political power, increased voter registration and participation are essential. Developing and supporting Haitian-American candidates for local, state and national office will ensure that their concerns are addressed within the political system.

Strengthening existing community organizations and creating new ones will provide the infrastructure needed to advocate for policy changes, provide legal assistance and offer social services to the community. And promoting entrepreneurship, financial literacy and access to capital within the Haitian community will foster economic self-sufficiency and resilience.

The challenges facing the Haitian community are significant, but not insurmountable.

Throughout American history, various groups have made great progress when they faced discrimination and marginalization. African Americans, for example, through the Civil Rights Movement, employed tactics such as nonviolent resistance, legal challenges and grassroots organizing against systemic racism. The LGBTQ community utilized similar strategies to achieve marriage equality and other hard-won rights. Learning from these historical struggles and adapting their strategies to the specific context of the Haitian community can provide valuable guidance.

The challenges facing the Haitian community are significant, but not insurmountable. Implementing the strategies above and using the successful fights of other groups as our guide, we can weather this storm and build a brighter future in the United States.