The biggest difference between Trump’s and Harris’ economic pitches

With less than a month until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is taking aim at one of former President Donald Trump’s most stubborn advantages. Most surveys still show that voters think the failed businessman would handle the economy better than she would. And so, as NBC News recently reported, in the closing stretch of the campaign, Harris’ focus is on eroding that unearned trust in Trump’s economic savvy.
Harris has cut into Trump’s lead on the economic front since becoming the nominee. The most recent New York Times-Siena College survey, released Tuesday, showed that the economy remains far and away the most important issue for voters as the election comes down to the wire. That same poll found Harris 2 points down against Trump on who voters trust to handle the issue they think is most important. She was 5 points behind in September.
As she is showcasing her economic vision, she is also providing a stark contrast to her opponent. If we were to put their differences in Econ 101 terms, we would start with the point that Trump is obsessed with the macroeconomics, big-picture, 10,000-foot view of the economy. His is the worldview of someone who has known only wealth and comfort. Harris, who stresses her middle-class roots, is taking the opposite approach by going all in on a microeconomic pitch to Americans. She’s highlighting the ways her presidency would touch people’s daily lives and ease the financial pressures that consume so many of us.
Harris has begun rolling out specific policies meant to help reduce some of the major structural costs that are draining people’s bank accounts. She announced the latest policy Wednesday during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.” There she proposed a Medicare expansion plan that would help the so-called sandwich generation who are charged with caring for both young children and their aging parents.
The expansion Harris is proposing would allow Medicare to cover at-home care, a service that is prohibitively expensive to many Americans, for the first time. As she’s done during other appearances, Harris connected the policy to her own experience providing care for her mother after she was diagnosed with cancer. “It’s about dignity for that individual,” Harris said. “It’s about independence for that individual.”
Like many of the policies she’s rolled out thus far, the Medicare idea is focused on reducing the burdens that have taken a great toll on everyday Americans’ budgets. More than just a play for the senior vote, it’s a proposal aimed directly at the members of Generation X and millennials who are being forced to figure out how to support their parents. Likewise, her proposals to increase the housing supply and provide support for first-time homeowners is designed to bring what was once a key part of the American Dream back into reach.