My common thread with JD Vance’s Mamaw make his remarks cut extra deep

I would have sacrificed everything to support my grandchildren. In fact, I practically have.

Desiree Cooper with her grandchildren.Courtesy Desiree Cooper
By  Desiree Cooper

Desiree Cooper

Desiree Cooper is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist and the author of two books. Her essays and articles have been widely published, including Oprah Daily and The New York Times. www.descooper.com