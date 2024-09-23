Opinion

Harris is finally catching up to Trump on the all-important economy question

If this result holds up, it could be fatal to the former president’s chances of winning back the White House.

A transformed race: Harris builds momentum in latest polling September 23, 2024 / 14:21
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.