Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Harris’ caregiving push is pitch-perfect for states like Arizona

Her rhetoric on investing in caregiving speaks to young and elderly Americans alike. It could help Harris in states like Arizona, where older voters wield major influence.

‘He is proud that women are dying?’: Harris blasts Trump for deadly Georgia abortion ban September 20, 2024 / 07:05
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.