Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The word of the United States of America is now worth no more than Donald Trump’s

We ought to be able to trust that the U.S. government will do what the U.S. government has said it will do, but that's expecting too much when Donald Trump is president.

Trump ‘is not king’: Lawmaker slams Trump and Musk’s government blitz February 5, 2025 / 05:19
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily. He was previously editor-in-chief at the Louisiana Illuminator and a columnist and deputy opinion editor at The Times-Picayune.