Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Gavin Newsom has landed on a real strategy for resisting Trump

The California governor might be a weather vane, but he’s pointing in the right direction.

Newsom says Trump is not a ‘king or monarch’ after judge’s National Guard order June 12, 2025 / 01:02
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.