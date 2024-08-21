Opinion

I worked in Trump’s White House. Here’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.

There is only one choice this November, and that candidate is Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former Trump White House Official: ‘The last thing I want is a Trump presidency’ August 4, 2024 / 06:45
By  Olivia Troye

Olivia Troye

Olivia Troye is a national security strategist and media commentator. She was the homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence. She has also held leadership and advisory positions within the Department of Homeland Security and the intelligence community, as well as the Energy and Defense departments as a political appointee under President George W. Bush.