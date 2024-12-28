Opinion

Elon Musk’s very weird week shows how much he’s motivated by vibes, not principles

The world’s richest man endorsed a virulent anti-immigration party, then sparked a MAGA civil war by endorsing H-1B visas for immigrants.

Shadow President Musk? Trump hits back ‘that’s not happening’ December 23, 2024 / 05:32
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.