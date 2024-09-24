Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Donald Trump has weaponized ‘main character energy’

The former president has once again taken control of the spotlight, for better or worse.

Springfield, Ohio mayor emotional over the impact of Trump’s comments on his city September 23, 2024 / 05:17
By  Brendan Buck

Brendan Buck

Brendan Buck is an NBC News and MSNBC political analyst. He was previously counselor to former House Speaker Paul Ryan and press secretary to former House Speaker John Boehner.