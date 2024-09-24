Donald Trump has weaponized ‘main character energy’

Donald Trump has become the main character again, for better or worse.
One of the former president’s political superpowers has always been his ability to command attention and dictate the topic of our national debate. He outrages, and we follow along.
But from her electrifying debut through her strong performance at the debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris had managed something none of Trump’s previous challengers had: She stepped out of his shadow and set the tone of the race. She was not just playing a supporting role in his drama.
That is now over. Like only he could, Trump changed the subject from his poor showing at the debate to detestable and false claims about Haitian immigrants, refocusing the race on his favorite subject.
Is this a good thing? There is a theory that the more voters see Trump, the more they will remember why they dislike him. That may yet prove true.