Covid quadrupled the number of bodies coming into my funeral home

As a funeral home operator, one of my lingering memories of Covid is of a phone that seemed to never stop ringing.

By  Malcolm Gibson

Malcolm Gibson is the president and CEO of Professional Funeral Services and managing partner of Divine Crematory LLC in New Orleans. He has worked in the funeral service industry for 38 years. 