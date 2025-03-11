The Covid pandemic left healthcare workers burned out and demoralized

As we commemorate the fifth anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the novel coronavirus a pandemic, this is the final column of a six-part MSNBC Daily series that reflects on the million American lives lost, the political polarization and the declining trust in public health measures that followed the virus’ spread and assesses the country’s preparedness for the next pandemic.
It’s hard to describe what it was like in the emergency room when the Covid pandemic hit.
ER doctors and nurses are used to very sick patients and used to operating in an environment inherently full of high uncertainty and limited information. But for familiar conditions like trauma, heart attacks, strokes and asthma, we have muscle memory and systematized protocols to support recognition and rapid care.
We didn’t have a precedent or template for the kind of immediate, global response required for Covid. We altered our triage processes, workflows and physical spaces and created new protocols. For example, in my ER, we installed transparent doors so we could monitor patients without leaving the doors open. We had new needs for personal protective gear — but the gloves, gowns and masks were in short supply and had to be rationed.
Covid tests were rare commodities, and we had to make tough decisions about when to use each one. Treatments specific to Covid were initially nonexistent; we could only provide general support for patients’ breathing, vital signs and organ function. Our cleaning crews had new processes to decon rooms.
In short, we had to change everything all at once, while fearing constantly for our patients, our colleagues, our trainees, our communities and our families at home. I led a study starting in that first year to try to capture all these ways in which hospitals around the country scrambled to respond to the crisis. In the end, we found a mind-blowing 41 categories of organizational actions related to Covid-19.
All of this occurred in the setting of ever-evolving information about how the virus was spread, how to best care for patients with severe respiratory or multi-organ involvement and, eventually, how and when to provide new vaccines and therapeutics.
In some ways, health care went through a portal during Covid and exited in a different reality. The pandemic exacerbated pre-existing workforce exoduses and shortages and highlighted the challenging, sometimes impossible expectations placed on those who remain. It’s no surprise that the post-pandemic period has been marked by a wave of health care worker strikes. Burnout climbed among many front-line workers and has yet to recover to pre-pandemic rates; my own specialty of emergency medicine reported the highest level and experienced a sharp drop in residency match rates in 2022 and 2023.