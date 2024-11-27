Opinion

‘Just not qualified’: Trump health leadership raises red flags November 23, 2024 / 04:51

On public health, Trump’s incoming team goes from bad to worse

The closer one looks at Donald Trump's choices for key public health positions, the scarier the Republican's selections appear.

Nov. 27, 2024, 10:53 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

