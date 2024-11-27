On public health, Trump’s incoming team goes from bad to worse

In October 2020, as the pandemic continued to claim the lives of thousands of Americans every day, a highly controversial joint statement called the “Great Barrington Declaration” reached the public. The statement endorsed protections for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, while simultaneously arguing that public-health officials should pursue a radical version of “herd immunity” by allowing Covid to spread untrammeled through the rest of the population.

When Donald Trump effectively stopped trying to deal with the crisis, White House officials said it was because he liked the policy indifference recommended by the “Great Barrington Declaration.”

Roughly four years later, the Republican wants one of the signatories to the document to lead the NIH. The New York Times reported:

President-elect Donald J. Trump said on Tuesday evening that he had selected Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford physician and economist whose authorship of an anti-lockdown treatise during the coronavirus pandemic made him a central figure in a bitter public health debate, to be the director of the National Institutes of Health.