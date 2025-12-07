Democrats have been overperforming in off-year and special elections in 2025 and may be poised for a huge win in the midterms in 2026, but they know they face a deeper problem: Their party isn’t particularly well-liked, and voters don’t have a good sense of what Democrats stand for.
Worry not, because House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has the answer in a new slogan. Are you ready for it?
“Strong floor, no ceiling.”
Try to contain your excitement. Not only will nobody have any idea what that means unless it’s explained, it doesn’t even describe well what Democrats ought to want.
Jeffries, who began road-testing the slogan a few months ago, has been using it with increasing frequency. “We believe in a country where you have a strong floor and no ceiling,” he said at a Nov. 20 news conference. “That’s what we believe in as Democrats.”
“When you work hard and play by the rules in the United States of America, there should be no ceiling to the success that you can achieve,” Jeffries said at that news conference. Fair enough. But is the problem facing most Americans that our society has put a ceiling on their success? Or is it something more fundamental, that we face shocking levels of inequality and a system that doesn’t allow people to have a basic level of security and dignity? Anyone who thinks the problem is that America isn’t properly nurturing everyone’s thirst for entrepreneurialism has been spending too much time talking to wealthy donors.
To that point, “Strong Floor, No Ceiling: Building a New Foundation for the American Dream,” is the title of November book by venture capitalist Oliver Libby, whose collection of centrist ideas is being billed as not merely a book but as a nascent revolution. “Read the plan. Join the movement,” trumpets the marketing material.
Thus, the slogan Jeffries adopted sounds like it was crafted to offend no one and communicate to the billionaire class: Don’t worry — we won’t tax you too much! No ceiling!
The slogan is emblematic of an approach the party’s leadership always seems to take. They’re so afraid they might offend someone they decline to call out genuine villains. While they’ll criticize Republican attempts to favor the wealthy at the expense of the rest of us, it often sounds like they’re not that displeased with the status quo; they just don’t want to make things worse. Which, of course, says nothing about how they want to make things better.
“Strong floor, no ceiling” suggests Democrats are against things like the GOP’s savage cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, but it may also imply they’re against higher taxes on the ultra-wealthy and against tougher regulations for corporations. How does “Strong floor, no ceiling” speak to, for instance, Americans’ increasing displeasure with an impossibly wealthy and powerful tech industry that subjects us to endless surveillance, poisons our culture with radicalizing social media and AI slop and has dreams of putting tens of millions of people out of work?
What does “Strong floor, no ceiling” have to say about corruption, which doubles as an issue Democrats have a moral obligation to address and an extraordinarily powerful political issue if they make it one? Is fighting corruption about the floor or the ceiling? Maybe it’s the walls, or the windows, or the HVAC system?
You can see how quickly the metaphor breaks down.
Nobody is going to proudly wear a “Strong floor, no ceiling” hat; it will never be the equivalent of Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again,” one of the most effective slogans in American political history.