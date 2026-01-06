Contrary to claims you may have heard out of the MAGA movement, the face of election fraudulence is not a person of color or a perceived enemy of Donald Trump, but instead a preppy white man from one of the most well-heeled political organizations in the country.
Austin Smith, who served in the Arizona House while also working for far-right activist group Turning Point USA’s nonprofit branch, Turning Point Action, pleaded guilty in November to attempted fraudulent schemes and practices and to illegal signing of election petitions. As I explained at the time, Smith’s plea to election-related fraud charges was particularly rich when you consider that Turning Point Action has played a major role in lobbing false allegations of election-rigging at Democrats.
Smith was sentenced Tuesday morning, getting probation, a fine and a ban on running for office for the next five years.