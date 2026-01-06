Opinion

Ex-Turning Point exec who challenged ballot integrity is sentenced for election fraud

Austin Smith, once an Arizona state representative and deputy to Charlie Kirk, was barred from running for office for five years for submitting fake signatures for his own re-election bid.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.