Contrary to claims you may have heard out of the MAGA movement, the face of election fraudulence is not a person of color or a perceived enemy of Donald Trump, but instead a preppy white man from one of the most well-heeled political organizations in the country.

Austin Smith, who served in the Arizona House while also working for far-right activist group Turning Point USA’s nonprofit branch, Turning Point Action, pleaded guilty in November to attempted fraudulent schemes and practices and to illegal signing of election petitions. As I explained at the time, Smith’s plea to election-related fraud charges was particularly rich when you consider that Turning Point Action has played a major role in lobbing false allegations of election-rigging at Democrats.

Smith was sentenced Tuesday morning, getting probation, a fine and a ban on running for office for the next five years. More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list Byron Donalds faces racist attacks in Florida’s ugly GOP gubernatorial primary Ja’han Jones Mike Johnson may have already lost Max Burns He is a living embodiment of a frequent refrain directed toward MAGA loyalists in the Trump era: that every accusation is a confession. And his case will be essential for Americans to keep in mind as Donald Trump and his allies attempt to frame liberals as election cheaters. Turning Point said Tuesday that Smith resigned more than a year ago. Still, here we have prime evidence that the face of election fraud is not a Black election worker, or an unauthorized immigrant voter, but instead a white man and former lawmaker tied to one of the most prominent right-wing operations in the nation. Ja'han Jones Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.