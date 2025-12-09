Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Mother of Karoline Leavitt’s nephew released from ICE detention

Bruna Ferreira, who was arrested by immigration officers last month in Massachusetts, was released in Louisiana on $1,500 bond, her attorney said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt listens to a reporter's question during a White House press briefing
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt listens to a reporter's question during a White House press briefing on Nov. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.