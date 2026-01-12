Opinion

Trump DOJ fires prosecutor who declined to pursue James Comey case

The prominent career prosecutor had become the No. 2 official in the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia during the arraignment of former FBI Director James Comey.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia during the arraignment of former FBI Director James Comey on Oct. 8, 2025 in Alexandria, VA.Mehmet Eser / AFP via Getty Images
By  Carol Leonnig  and  Ken Dilanian

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.