Trump vows military land campaign against alleged drug traffickers

Arguing that the controversial boat strike campaign has been successful, President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. is “going to start that same process on land.”

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sit in a Cabinet meeting on December 2, 2025.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.