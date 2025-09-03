Trump’s old advice for affording school supplies is even more painful today

Last year, Republicans won control of Washington on the promise of lower costs, greater prosperity and an all-around better quality of life for families.
But today, as students head back to the classroom, most families can’t even afford the basics. In a recent survey by Intuit, 54% of parents said they’re skipping essential purchases, like groceries, just to afford school supplies.
It’s no wonder why. According to a new analysis from Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation, “a typical assortment of first-day school supplies will cost an average of 7.3 percent more this back-to-school season.”
Pencils alone are nearly 6% more expensive than they were just a year ago.
Lunch boxes are up 8%.
Notebooks? 17%.
Index cards? 42%.
President Donald Trump thinks parents should simply buy their kids fewer pencils. “They can have five,” the president said.
That’s not a solution. But any answer to this cost-of-living crisis requires acknowledging that these price increases are a symptom of a broken economy.
Instead of tackling the high cost of living, Republicans chose to enact an unprecedented wealth transfer from families to the billionaire class.
They slapped tariffs on everything from toys to cars, costing the typical family $2,400. They kicked over 15 million Americans off their health insurance while raising health care costs for everyone. They took food away from 16 million hungry children. They enacted so-called Trump accounts, which Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called a “backdoor for privatizing Social Security.”
All together, they gave 90% of Americans a pay cut — and 900 billionaires another round of tax cuts.
These aren’t just bad policies. They’re policies that virtually nobody voted for.
Two in 3 Trump voters oppose tax cuts for people who are already rich. Over 80 percent also oppose cuts to food programs, Medicaid and Social Security.
Americans deserve better than a country where most families can’t afford the first rung of the American Dream. They deserve better than an economy that punishes hard work and rewards hoarded wealth. They deserve better than a health care industry that prioritizes profit over health and humanity. They deserve an overhaul of our failing political and economic system.