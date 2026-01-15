New data illustrates ‘Trump effect’ on LGBTQ Americans

Nearly half of LGBTQ people report “being less out somewhere in their lives” — including the workplace, healthcare settings, and public spaces — since President Donald Trump returned to office a year ago, according to a new survey first shared with MS NOW.
The data, released Thursday, comes from the Annual LGBTQ+ Community Survey conducted by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, an advocacy organization.
The survey of more than 14,000 Americans — two-thirds of whom identified as LGBTQ — paints a bleak picture of their lives in Trump’s first year back in office. The president and other federal officials have, among other actions:
- moved to end federal recognition of transgender and nonbinary people;
- sought to ban transgender troops from the military;
- cancelled hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of research focused on LGBTQ peoples’ experiences;
- announced a slate of actions aimed at eradicating gender-affirming care for trans youth;
- shut down a hotline for LGBTQ youth at risk of suicide;
- and ended gender-affirming care coverage for federal workers.
The survey findings suggest these actions are having major impacts on the climate of acceptance for LGBTQ Americans and their everyday lives. Nearly 30% of LGBTQ adults said social acceptance has declined over the past year.
When it comes to health care, two-thirds of trans and nonbinary adults reported difficulty accessing health care due to policies imposed by the Trump administration. About a third of LGBTQ adults who have experienced health care discrimination said their health has worsened over the past year.