Mark Kelly blasts Hegseth after censure, demotion threats

“I’m not going to go away. I’m going to continue to do my job,” the Arizona Democrat told MS NOW, after Hegseth accused him of “reckless misconduct.”

Sen. Mark Kelly blasts Pete Hegseth after censure over ‘illegal orders’ video January 6, 2026 / 05:19
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.