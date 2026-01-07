Mark Kelly blasts Hegseth after censure, demotion threats

Sen. Mark Kelly on Tuesday vowed not to back down after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ramped up his attacks on the former Navy pilot for his participation in a video urging service members not to follow unlawful orders from the Trump administration.
Hegseth said the Defense Department was taking “administrative action” against Kelly for what he called “reckless misconduct.”
“The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay,” Hegseth wrote Monday on social media, adding that he had filed a letter of censure against Kelly.
The Arizona Democrat joined “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” on Tuesday night to respond to Hegseth’s attacks.
“I said something the president didn’t like,” Kelly said. “He said I should be hanged, executed, and then he got Pete Hegseth on this path that has now led to this letter of censure and this threat to reduce me in rank and take some of my retirement.”
“This is just not going to work,” Kelly continued. “I’m not backing down. I’m not going to go away. I’m going to continue to do my job.”
Kelly said Hegseth was “in no way qualified” to lead the Pentagon and Donald Trump “should have never offered him this job.”
As O’Donnell pointed out, unlike the other Democratic lawmakers who participated in the video, Kelly is the only one subject to this kind of disciplinary action due to his military service.