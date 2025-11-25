Opinion

‘I’m not going to be intimidated’: Sen. Mark Kelly hits back at Trump over Pentagon probe

Kelly said the president’s reaction to a video from Democratic Congressional veterans released last week “says a lot more about him than it says about me.”

‘It’s absurd’: Sen. Kelly bites back at Trump, Hegseth threats over ‘illegal orders’ video November 24, 2025 / 11:41
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.