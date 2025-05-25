Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

America made a promise after George Floyd’s murder that Congress hasn’t kept

American policing continues to embrace racial profiling, gives officers latitude to be aggressive and generally shields them from liability.

Five years after George Floyd: National Urban leagues asks was it a movement or moment? May 23, 2025 / 04:56
By  Derrick Johnson
Image: Derrick Johnson

Derrick Johnson

Derrick Johnson is president and CEO of the NAACP, a title he has held since October 2017. Under his leadership, the NAACP has undertaken such efforts as the 2018 "Log Out" Facebook Campaign after reports of Russian hackers targeting African Americans; the Jamestown-to-Jamestown Partnership, marking the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans' touching the shores of America; and 2020's We are Done Dying Campaign, exposing the inequities embedded into the American health care system and the country at large. He is dedicated to advocating on behalf of the Black community and all those who are affected by systemic oppression and prejudice.