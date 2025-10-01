Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Will live forever as a stain on this country’: Nicolle on new bodycam footage from Newark mayor arrest September 30, 2025 / 07:43

Nicolle Wallace calls conduct in video of New Jersey mayor’s arrest a ‘stain on this country’

The bodycam video shows a federal agent saying that the decision to arrest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was “per the deputy attorney general” of the U.S.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post