Nicolle Wallace calls conduct in video of New Jersey mayor’s arrest a ‘stain on this country’

In May, the Democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested by federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and accused of trespassing. The charge against Ras Baraka was later dropped, but a new bodycam video is shedding light on what led to that arrest.

The video, which was made public Monday as part of the Justice Department’s case against another official present at that protest, Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., shows a federal agent telling fellow officers that the decision to arrest Baraka was “per the deputy attorney general of the United States,” who is Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer. While giving that order, the agent also directed the officers to turn off their bodycams.

On Tuesday’s “Deadline: White House,” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said the agent’s comments would “live forever as a stain on this country.”

“People talk about being numb or not being shocked anymore,” Wallace said. “This is shocking to me: The deputy attorney general of the United States is on the phone with law enforcement, not just talking about an arrest, but stagecrafting it?”

She added: “Now we are learning just how central Todd Blanche is to the Department of Justice’s targeting of Democratic lawmakers.”