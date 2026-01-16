Opinion

‘I have no idea’: Senator reacts to why Trump threatens to buy or take Greenland by force January 16, 2026 / 07:24

European troops arrive in Greenland as Trump targets allies with new tariff threats

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner characterized the developments as “unbelievable,” adding, “Trump has turned our allies against us.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

