DOJ reviewing 5.2 million pages of Epstein files, news reports say

The Justice Department is reviewing more than five million additional Epstein file documents, The New York Times and Reuters reported.

This latest batch — related to the investigations of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — will require 400 lawyers to dig through, including from the FBI and U.S. attorneys offices in New York and Florida, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

MS NOW has not independently reviewed the document.

The projected number of additional documents is far more than previously announced. Last week, the DOJ said it had uncovered

“over a million more documents” related to Epstein, but that it needed more time before it made all the files public. Recommended DOJ: ‘Over a million’ uncovered Epstein files need more time for review, release Erum Salam News Democratic senators demand Justice audit handlers of Epstein documents Sydney Carruth News The review is expected to take weeks, from Jan. 5 through Jan. 23, according to Reuters — blowing past the Dec. 19 deadline set by Congress to release all the files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Instead, the Justice Department released roughly 100,000 pages by the deadline, and much of the information was heavily redacted — drawing backlash from both Republicans and Democrats. In a post on X last week, the DOJ said their lawyers were “working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” adding that the mass volume of material could cause the process to “take a few more weeks.” The Justice Department did not immediately respond to MS NOW for comment. Ebony Davis Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.