DOJ reviewing 5.2 million pages of Epstein files, news reports say

The Justice Department is reviewing more than five million additional Epstein file documents, The New York Times and Reuters reported.
This latest batch — related to the investigations of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — will require 400 lawyers to dig through, including from the FBI and U.S. attorneys offices in New York and Florida, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
MS NOW has not independently reviewed the document.
The projected number of additional documents is far more than previously announced. Last week, the DOJ said it had uncovered
“over a million more documents” related to Epstein, but that it needed more time before it made all the files public.