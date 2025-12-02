Opinion

Elissa Slotkin says she is receiving violent messages after video to military

The Michigan senator is one of six Democratic lawmakers targeted by the Trump administration after they urged service members to refuse illegal orders.

‘HANG THEM’: Trump melts down, accuses six Dems of ‘seditious behavior’ November 20, 2025 / 09:48
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.