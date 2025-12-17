Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

‘Iraq War 2.0’: Gallego warns boat strikes are part of ‘regime change’ effort

“I went to war in Iraq, a war that should never have happened, that was illegal, that was fabricated,” the Democrat told MS NOW. “This is happening again.”

‘Iraq War 2.0’: Sen. Ruben Gallego compares Trump’s Venezuela escalation to past conflict December 16, 2025 / 07:33
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.