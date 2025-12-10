Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News Analysis

Alina Habba and Lindsey Halligan aren’t the only ones

The Justice Department found a workaround to install loyalists — but courts are pushing back.

Lindsey Halligan; Alina Habba.
Lindsey Halligan; Alina Habba.Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 