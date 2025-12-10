Alina Habba and Lindsey Halligan aren’t the only ones

Last week, the federal Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit — just one level below the U.S. Supreme Court — found that President Donald Trump’s former defense lawyer Alina Habba, who had been appointed as the interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey, had not been put in that role lawfully.
On Monday, Habba stepped down from her post, saying the decision was to “protect the stability and integrity of the office that I love.” She noted she’s waiting for further review of the court’s ruling but 24 hours later, DOJ asked for more time to even seek that review. In the meantime, Attorney General Pam Bondi has created a new senior advisor role for Habba at the Justice Department.
There’s a process to install the 94 U.S. attorneys throughout the country, and it starts with being nominated by the president and then confirmed by the Senate. Also part of the process is a tradition called the “blue slip,” through which a nominee’s home-state senator can veto them before they even get to a committee hearing before a full Senate vote.
Trump himself has made clear he wants to scrap the blue slip process, citing partisan obstruction. But Republican senators have defended the tradition, which has led to the administration embracing a sidestep to the confirmation process.
Earlier this year, Bondi began appointing people as “interim” U.S. attorneys, using statutes that allow temporary appointments for 120 days from when a Senate-confirmed person leaves the role. Under Bondi’s strategy, she also found options that would prolong that period, preventing the judges of a district from appointing someone of their own choosing after a position has been technically vacant – meaning without a confirmed nominee – for 120 days.
To date, Habba is not the only U.S. attorney whose appointment is being either challenged or scrutinized, and you only have to look at a different court’s recent disqualification of Lindsey Halligan – who is still calling herself the U.S. attorney – to understand why it’s so important. If a person was never lawfully installed as U.S. attorney, can they bring criminal indictments? And aside from indictments, what about any prosecutions that happened under their direction or supervision? Should we now question their validity?
Here’s a look at six U.S. attorney’s offices currently under scrutiny for how their lead prosecutors got, and in some cases, performed, their jobs:
Alina Habba, District of New Jersey
Despite her lack of prosecutorial experience, Habba, known as one of Trump’s personal defense lawyers as well as one of his most aggressive cable TV champions, was first appointed as interim U.S. attorney in late March 2025. As she approached the 120-day limit for “interim” U.S. attorneys, the judges of her district ordered that Habba’s deputy, a career prosecutor, replace her. Yet within days, Bondi fired the deputy, appointed Habba as the first assistant U.S. attorney, and again elevated her to head the office. Several defendants then sought to dismiss their indictments on grounds that Habba was ineligible to serve as the U.S. attorney.
In August, a court found that those indictments were not necessarily invalid, as career prosecutors had investigated and brought those cases. But the court concluded that because Habba had been functioning as the U.S. attorney without lawful authority since July 1, not only must she “be disqualified from participating in any ongoing cases,” but any career prosecutor acting under her supervision or authority could be subject to disqualification. A three-judge panel of the Third Circuit unanimously upheld that decision last week.
Lindsey Halligan, Eastern District of Virginia
Halligan, a former insurance attorney and personal lawyer to President Trump who had never prosecuted a case, was appointed by Bondi in September 2025, just days before former FBI Director James Comey was indicted. Halligan then presented and signed the indictments of both Comey and current New York Attorney General Letitia James, over reported objections of career prosecutors involved in each investigation. Late last month, a district court ruled not only that she cannot serve as the interim U.S. attorney, but also that both the Comey and James cases must be dismissed.
Part of the problem, according to the judge’s ruling, was that the 120-day clock had started — and expired — even before Halligan even took office.
The Justice Department has not yet appealed either decision — and it’s not clear that it will. The James charges of mortgage fraud are years away from expiring under the statute of limitations and can be refiled. Nonetheless, prosecutors’ second attempt to indict James last week was rejected by a Norfolk, Virginia, grand jury.
As for Comey, because his now-time-barred case was dismissed for other reasons, a federal statute could give prosecutors a six-month window to refile. Still, it’s unclear whether Comey’s case qualifies because, as the judge who dismissed his case explained, his indictment was void from the outset: Halligan was appointed only after her predecessor served his own 120-day term, was appointed by the judges of the district and then resigned. Meaning, Halligan could not have operated as the U.S. attorney at the time she brought the indictment.
To complicate matters for the DOJ, a federal judge in D.C. ruled this past weekend that it would not be allowed to access, review or use any evidence obtained years ago from one of Comey’s friends and onetime attorney, Columbia law professor Daniel Richman.
Sigal Chattah, District of Nevada
Chattah, a former lawyer for the Nevada Republican Party and the GOP’s candidate for Nevada attorney general in 2022, was appointed as interim U.S. attorney by Bondi in late March, just days after Habba. And she was also disqualified by a district court this fall after a handful of criminal defendants similarly argued that she was not validly serving in her role.
But the judge who ruled Chattah wasn’t appointed validly didn’t determine that it should nullify her indictments, unlike Halligan. Instead, he decided Chattah was ineligible to oversee certain cases or the attorneys who handle them. More notably, the decision was stayed pending an appeal to the Ninth Circuit, which is expected to last until at least spring 2026. Barring the Supreme Court getting involved in this one, that stay means Chattah will likely hang on to her job for a few more months.